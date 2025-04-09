Islamic banks to be merged into two big entities: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur has announced that the Islamic banks will be merged to form two large Islamic banks as part of sweeping reforms in the financial sector.

He made the announcement while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the annual banking conference on Wednesday, hosted by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).

The governor underscored the need for sustained political support to reform the banking sector. “Despite political changeovers, these reforms must continue, and the autonomy of the central bank must be maintained,” he said.