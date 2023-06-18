Fuel oil: Local market shows no reflection of global price fall

The government bumped up the fuel oil price in the local market in November 2021, when a barrel of Brent crude, a global benchmark of crude oil, used to sell at USD 84 in the global market.

Three months later, the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 pushed up the global price of crude oil to over USD 100. It prompted the government to hike the local market price by 42 to 51 per cent in August last year.

However, the price of Brent crude fell to USD 94 per barrel when the government announced the price hike.

While raising the price, the government had repeatedly promised to adjust local prices of fuel oil later in line with the global trend.