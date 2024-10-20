Post-revolution Bangladesh protests cost garment industry $400m

“The discussion about pay raises only takes place when the workers take to the streets”, Akhtar told AFP.

She said changes were needed “to ensure stability in this sector”, warning that “otherwise, the calm situation might not last.”

Bangladesh is the world’s second-biggest exporter of clothing by value after China and supplies many of the world’s top brands, including Levi’s, Zara and H&M.

Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said that the “industry is currently stable after going through a challenging period”.