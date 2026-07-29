Cabinet committee approves two BEZA projects at Mirsarai

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved two infrastructure contracts worth about Tk 3.35 billion under the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) to support the development of the National Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) in Mirsarai, Chattogram.

Both proposals were placed by the Prime Minister’s Office and relate to the implementation of the revised National Special Economic Zone Development Project.

The committee recommended awarding a contract worth Tk 1.23 billion for the construction of road networks in Sub Zones 6 and 7, 11 and 18 of the NSEZ under Package No. WD-23-NSEZ-BEZA (e-GP Tender ID No. 214074).

The contract has been recommended in favour of Monico Limited.