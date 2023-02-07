Experts for separate tax administration, policy-making institution

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) organised the seminar as part of a two-day revenue conference at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the revenue conference on Sunday to develop the country’s revenue management system.

Local Government, Rural Department and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam attended the income tax seminar as the chief guest while Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury was present as the special guest.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the seminar.

Tajul Islam underscored the need for developing a fear-free tax system in the country in order to continue the country’s development trend.