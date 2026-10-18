Bangladesh’s economy trapped in three vicious cycles

Bangladesh’s economy is caught in three structural traps, according to a report by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), a private research organisation. The first is growing financial distress among households, forcing some to borrow money or deplete their savings to meet daily expenses.

The second is stagnant investment, which has slowed gross domestic product (GDP) growth. The third is a trap arising from weaknesses in the political and administrative governance system. These interconnected problems have pushed the economy into a deep crisis, the report says.

PPRC says the economy is stuck in a cycle of “high poverty, low investment and low growth”. As a result, poverty is rising, employment is becoming more uncertain, inflation remains high, debt burdens are growing and people face institutional harassment.

General citizens are bearing the brunt. Breaking these structural traps is therefore a major challenge to achieving a sustainable economic recovery, the organisation says.

These findings are presented in a research report titled The Real State of Bangladesh’s Economy: The Return of Poverty and the Dynamics of Resilience.

The report was published as a book on Saturday, ahead of the United Nations’ International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October. A book-launch event was held at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday morning.