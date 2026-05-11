Bangladesh Bank allows remittance of visa bond funds abroad

According to the circular, authorised dealer (AD) banks will now be able to remit such funds on behalf of applicants if a visa bond or refundable security deposit is mandatory for obtaining a visa to a particular country.

Under the new guidelines, banks may issue international or virtual cards in the name of applicants. Required bond or security deposit amounts may be loaded onto those cards in advance.

In addition, customers who already possess international cards will be allowed to reload the required amount under their travel quota specifically for visa-related purposes. The funds, however, must be used solely for visa processing requirements.