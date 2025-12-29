Consumer loan customers rise while loan balance falls

Although the number of consumer loan customers has risen the loan balance has decreased. The total amount of consumer loans have declined by Tk 220 billion in the three months from last July to September. The number of consumer loan customers has increased by approximately 600,000 during these three months, nonetheless.

Consumer loan growth had been increasing despite the decline in the bank loan balance across nearly all productive sectors, including business, construction, and transport, following the fall of the Awami League government. However, a major setback has hit this sector upon reaching the third quarter of the current year.

People relevant to the sector said that the lending activities of one-fourth of the country's banks have nearly come to a halt in the changed circumstances. Additionally, several banks are writing off defaulted consumer loans due to the easing of conditions. The loan balance has consequently decreased.