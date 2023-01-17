Govt set to hike gas price again despite ongoing crisis

The government has initiated a process of hiking gas price once again defying the ongoing crisis and public woes.

A gazette notification is likely to be issued in this regard within the current week.

According to the power, energy and mineral resources ministry sources, the gas price will be hiked with the assurance of increased supply to the factories.

It requires more money as the authorities are planning to increase the imports of liquified natural gas (LNG) at a high cost.

The government has shifted a large portion of the extra cost to the consumers to lessen the pressure on subsidy. The businesses, however, are willing to pay the increased price.

Earlier, the government had hiked the gas price in two phases with the assurance of increased supply, but the import and supply did not increase as per the assurance.

The fresh initiative to hike the gas price came at a time when the industries are suffering from gas-crisis. Even households are keeping stoves off in some areas due to the gas-crisis.