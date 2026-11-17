Garment sector
Postponed 3rd meeting of minimum wage board rescheduled for Monday
The meeting of the Minimum Wage Board to determine the minimum wage for workers and employees in the readymade garment (RMG) industry—which was postponed yesterday (Monday)—will now be held on 23 November.
The Minimum Wage Board has convened the meeting for 11:30 am on that day at its Segunbagicha office in the capital.
The Minimum Wage Board under the Ministry of Labour and Employment announced this information in an official notice, requesting all relevant members to attend the session.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place yesterday, Monday, but was postponed in the morning citing unavoidable circumstances.
Factory owners were expected to submit their minimum wage proposal during yesterday’s session, following the workers’ earlier proposal of a Tk 32,000 minimum wage.
Regarding their wage proposal, workers’ representatives stated that considering nutrition and calorie requirements, house rent, medical care, and education expenses for a four-member family, a worker requires between Tk 45,000 and 60,000 per month to maintain a decent standard of living. However, taking into account the industry’s capacity and the overall economic situation, they proposed setting the minimum wage at Tk 32,000 under Grade 4.
Garment workers have been demonstrating since last month demanding a wage hike. In the face of ongoing worker protests, the government formed the Minimum Wage Board on 1 November.
In the previous five wage boards, factory owners proposed half—or even less than half—of the wages demanded by workers’ representatives.
On each occasion, the owners’ proposals fell well short of workers’ expectations, sparking widespread discontent among labourers.
Ultimately, following sustained worker protests and protracted negotiations, factory owners agreed to offer higher wages than their initial proposals.