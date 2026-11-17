The meeting of the Minimum Wage Board to determine the minimum wage for workers and employees in the readymade garment (RMG) industry—which was postponed yesterday (Monday)—will now be held on 23 November.

The Minimum Wage Board has convened the meeting for 11:30 am on that day at its Segunbagicha office in the capital.

The Minimum Wage Board under the Ministry of Labour and Employment announced this information in an official notice, requesting all relevant members to attend the session.