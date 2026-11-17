Garment workers block highway in Savar, attempt road blockade in Dhaka; police fire sound grenades
Ready-made garment workers on Tuesday morning took to the streets in Mirpur, Dhaka, and attempted to block roads demanding that the minimum wage be set at Tk 30,000. Police later dispersed them by firing sound grenades.
The incident took place around 10:30 am today near the Mirpur-10 roundabout. Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirpur police station, confirmed the incident.
Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that ready-made garment workers gathered in the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur in the morning. They then attempted to move towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout, but police stopped them. At one point, police fired sound grenades, dispersing the workers.
The OC said traffic in the Mirpur-10 area was now normal.
Meanwhile, garment workers had attempted to gather beneath the Mirpur-11 metro station around 9:00 am, said Pallabi police station OC Jalal Uddin.
He said the workers could not take up positions on the road due to the increased police presence and intervention.
“The workers attempted to occupy the road. We spoke to them. They later stood by the roadside and discussed their demands. At one point, they left the area,” OC Jalal Uddin said.
Highway block in Savar; clashes follow
Garment workers blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar upazila, demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 and pressing several other demands.
They began the demonstration in the Fulbaria area of Savar around 11:00 am today. Traffic came to a halt on both sides of the highway, causing suffering for passengers and drivers.
Earlier in the morning, clashes and chases took place between the garment workers and law enforcement personnel in several areas of the industrial belt. To bring the situation under control, law enforcement personnel fired tear gas shells and sound grenades.
The incidents took place in the Padmar Mor area of Hemayetpur and the Khejur Bagan and Jamgora areas of Ashulia this morning.
Savar Highway police station OC Ali Ahmed said Dhaka District Police, Industrial Police and Highway Police were jointly trying to remove the workers from the Dhaka-Aricha Highway.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 11:15 am, he said, “The protesters have blocked the road. We hope the problem will be resolved soon.”
Several witnesses said workers from a number of factories staged demonstrations in the morning by setting tyres on fire on the Hemayetpur-Keraniganj road near Padmar Mor in Hemayetpur.
According to them, at one point, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel asked them to leave the road. The workers became agitated, leading to clashes and chases between them and law enforcement personnel. Tear gas shells and sound grenades were subsequently fired to disperse the workers.
Meanwhile, around 8:30 am, a group of workers attempted to take up positions on the road in the Jamgora area of Ashulia. Law enforcement personnel chased them away.
Another group attempted to occupy the road in the Khejur Bagan area around 10:00 am. Law enforcement personnel chased them and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.
Confirming the clashes between workers and law enforcement personnel, Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Saiful Islam said the workers were removed from the roads by firing tear gas and sound grenades.
He added that 18 platoons of BGB personnel had been deployed alongside police to maintain normalcy in Savar and Ashulia.