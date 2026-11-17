Ready-made garment workers on Tuesday morning took to the streets in Mirpur, Dhaka, and attempted to block roads demanding that the minimum wage be set at Tk 30,000. Police later dispersed them by firing sound grenades.

The incident took place around 10:30 am today near the Mirpur-10 roundabout. Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirpur police station, confirmed the incident.

Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that ready-made garment workers gathered in the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur in the morning. They then attempted to move towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout, but police stopped them. At one point, police fired sound grenades, dispersing the workers.