UNDP, BSEC join hands to develop SDG thematic bonds

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen cooperation in the development of the ecosystem for the issuance of thematic bonds to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony took place at the BSEC office, where BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, Stefan Liller, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, UNB reports.

Under this MoU, UNDP Bangladesh will help design an impact measurement and reporting framework based on UNDP’s SDG Impact Standards; and support in developing the bond allocation and impact reporting, according to a press release.