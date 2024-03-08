TCB hikes sugar price, so do traders 

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) had hiked the price of sugar that it sells among 10 million families by Tk 30 per kg, citing a price adjustment to reduce subsidies. But it revoked the decision in the face of a public outcry.

Meanwhile, the traders are raising the price, in the pretext of a fire incident at a warehouse of a Chattogram-based sugar factory.

It was learned that the local markets are yet to see any shortage in the supply of sugar. The price also came down to a significant extent recently, owing to different government initiatives.