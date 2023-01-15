Local

Monetary policy announced

Celling of interest rate on bank deposits lifted

Bangladesh Bank has lifted the fixation of interest rate on bank deposits and allowed all banks and financial institutions to fix the interest rate on deposits.

The central bank came up with this announcement at 3:00pm on Sunday in their monetary policy for half of the current 2022-23 fiscal.

The policy says the minimum interest rate on deposits has been withdrawn completely considering the current market situation.

But the interest rate for consumer loans has been raised.

According to the central bank, presently, the interest rate of all types of loans is fixed at 9 per cent. In respect of consumer loans, now, the banks are allowed to raise the portion by three per cent to 12 per cent.

However, the BB hasn't announced anything about the interest rate of other loans, including industrial ones, adding that the issue will be under consideration.   

Earlier in August in 2021, the central bank fixed the minimum interest rate on deposits. 

