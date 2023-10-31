DCs asked to ensure potato sale at fixed price

The designated officials would also ensure providing vouchers to the buyers at cold storage level.

Earlier on 14 September, the government fixed the price of potatoes at Tk 26-27 per kg at cold-storage level while at Tk 35-36 per kg at retail level.

But, it was found that the potatoes were not being sold at the kitchen markets at government fixed prices.

Under the circumstances, such a directive has been given to the deputy commissioners to keep the market price of potatoes stable.