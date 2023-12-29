Potato prices surpass rice

Potatoes are currently fetching higher prices than rice in most of the markets in Dhaka, particularly for new and old potatoes which have surpassed the prices of coarse and medium-sized rice. In some instances, the price of potatoes has even exceeded that of fine rice.

The new potato came to the market at the onset of the winter. There are still some old potatoes in the market. Despite that, the price of potatoes is high in the market. At the same time, the prices of other winter vegetables are also high.

Speaking to the traders in the capital’s Malibagh, Mogbazar and Rampura market it has been learnt that potatoes are being sold at a price of Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg. The price of potatoes has increased by Tk 10 per kg within a week. The new potatoes usually come to market by mid-December and the price starts to fall after that.