Dhaka urges BIMSTEC members to finalise trade agreements

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin urged Wednesday all the member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to extend their full cooperation to ensure timely finalisation of six fundamental agreements on trade.

“Realisation of the FTA is paramount for our region’s collective economic advancement,” he said in the 25th BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) in Bangkok, said a foreign ministry press release.