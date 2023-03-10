Govt to procure 25,000t sugar, 22m litres soybean oil for TCB

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting said that the CCGP meeting approved a total of 13 proposals.

Out of those proposals, six were from the Ministry of Shipping, three from the Ministry of Commerce, two from the Ministry of Industries, and one each from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and the Road Transport and Highways Division.

It said the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar under the local Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Global Corporation, Dhaka with over Taka 1.32 billion.