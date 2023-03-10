Govt to procure 25,000t sugar, 22m litres soybean oil for TCB

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting said that the CCGP meeting approved a total of 13 proposals.
Out of those proposals, six were from the Ministry of Shipping, three from the Ministry of Commerce, two from the Ministry of Industries, and one each from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and the Road Transport and Highways Division.
It said the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar under the local Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Global Corporation, Dhaka with over Taka 1.32 billion.
Besides, the TCB would also procure 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Golden Wings General Trading FZE, UAE (Local agent: Shanzaib Ltd. Dhaka) under the international DPM method.
Apart from these, the government would procure some 22 million litres of soybean oil through the international DPM method.
Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser under the 13th lot from KAFCO, Bangladesh with over Taka 1.05 billion.
Besides, the BCIC would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia under the 19th lot under a state-level agreement with over Taka 1.07 billion.
Apart from these, Petrobangla following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would procure 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from M/S Total Energies Gas and Power Ltd. Switzerland with over Taka 6.18 billion.