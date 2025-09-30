ADB projects 5pc growth for Bangladesh’s economy in FY26

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that consumption will remain the primary driver of growth for Bangladesh in FY2026, spurred by robust remittance inflows and election-related spending.

However, contractionary monetary and fiscal policies, along with heightened investor caution, are expected to dampen investment, according to Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2025, released on Tuesday.

It said global tariff hikes, including a 20 per cent tariff on Bangladesh exports to the US, and stiffer competition in the EU is expected to weigh on exports and growth. Exporters may be compelled to reduce unit prices in response to this heightened competition.