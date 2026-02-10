How to manage unexpected need for cash during extended election holiday
The national election and referendum will take place on 12 February. In connection with this, the government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays.
These will be followed by the regular Friday and Saturday weekend, effectively creating a long nationwide break.
During this period, banks and offices will remain closed. However, urgent expenses do not stop simply because of holidays.
In such circumstances, a few advance measures can help you manage your finances smoothly.
The key to avoiding a cash crunch during consecutive holidays lies in early preparation and proper use of digital services. Below are some practical steps you can follow if you need money during the extended break.
1. Rely on mobile financial services
Services such as bKash, Nagad and Rocket continue to operate during public holidays. You can transfer money, pay bills or send and receive funds from family members when needed.
However, please note that from 12:00 midnight on Sunday until 12:00 midnight on election day, the authorities have imposed temporary restrictions on mobile financial services.
During this period, you cannot send more than Tk 1,000 per transaction and the daily transfer limit is Tk 10,000. Payment services, however, remain active, allowing you to make purchases.
2. Plan your ATM usage
Before the holidays begin, identify the locations of several nearby ATMs. ATM services usually remain operational during public holidays.
That said, ATMs often run out of cash during long breaks, as many people have experienced in the past. If one ATM does not dispense cash, try another nearby booth.
3. Understand your credit card facilities
In emergencies, you can use a credit card. Before doing so, make sure you understand the billing cycle, repayment deadline and interest rates. You can use credit cards to pay for goods and services when cash is unavailable.
4. Prioritise digital bill payments and shopping
You can now pay many utility bills such as electricity, gas and internet online. Using digital payment options reduces pressure on cash during holidays.
5. Build an emergency fund in advance
To manage expenses during extended holidays, build an emergency fund beforehand. Keeping some extra cash at home can help you stay stress-free in unexpected situations.
Many people deliberately keep additional cash at home during long holidays for this reason.
6. Avoid unnecessary expenses
Set a clear budget before planning trips or shopping during the holidays. Data from the planning ministry and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) show that household expenditure tends to increase during festivals and extended holidays compared with normal periods.