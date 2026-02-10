How to manage unexpected need for cash during extended election holiday

The national election and referendum will take place on 12 February. In connection with this, the government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays.

These will be followed by the regular Friday and Saturday weekend, effectively creating a long nationwide break.

During this period, banks and offices will remain closed. However, urgent expenses do not stop simply because of holidays.

In such circumstances, a few advance measures can help you manage your finances smoothly.

The key to avoiding a cash crunch during consecutive holidays lies in early preparation and proper use of digital services. Below are some practical steps you can follow if you need money during the extended break.