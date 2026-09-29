QatarEnergy suspends LNG supply to Bangladesh till November

QatarEnergy will not be able to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Bangladesh, Pakistan and several other Asian countries until November.

The decision was taken as supply operations have been disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. For the same reason, QatarEnergy will also be unable to supply LNG to Italian power and energy company Edison until early December.

Supply disruptions began in April due to the US-Iran war. QatarEnergy then announced that it was suspending supplies for the first time due to force majeure or unavoidable circumstances. The period has since been extended several times, according to Reuters.