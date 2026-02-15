India, China, Russia made no new loan commitments during interim govt’s term

India, China and Russia have made no new loan commitments to Bangladesh during the past one and a half years under the interim government. However, the three countries have continued disbursing funds against previously agreed loans.

Over this period, the three nations together disbursed more than US$2 billion (200 crores). In contrast, Bangladesh did not secure any fresh loan commitments for new projects from them.

Bilateral loan agreements are generally influenced by the economic and political relations between the two countries concerned.