Foreign investment falls by 33pc in Bangladesh: UNCTAD report

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Bangladesh have been declining for more than six years. In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country received around US$1.8 billion in FDI. By 2024, this had fallen to approximately US$1.2 billion, marking a decline of nearly one-third, or around 33 per cent, in five years.

These figures were highlighted in a recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report notes that Bangladesh is lagging significantly behind regional competitors in attracting foreign investment. However, it adds a cautiously positive note, stating that FDI inflows showed some improvement in the first half of 2025.