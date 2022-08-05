First coal shipment for Rampal power plant arrives from Indonesia

From the port, 18,650 tonnes were ferried to the terminal of the power plant on Thursday afternoon on three lighter vessels, he said.

“From now on, coal will be supplied to the plant on a regular basis as it will be operated experimentally from August to September. After that, Rampal Power Plant will go into official power production from October,” said DGM Anwarul.

Md Khanadakar Riazul Haque, manager of Toggy Shipping that owns ‘MV Akij Heritage’, said, “The ship sailed from Indonesia’s Tanjung port on 20 July and after unloading 18,650 MT of coal at Chittagong port, it headed for Mongla port with the remaining 36,000 MT. It will reach Harbouria-11 buoy of Mongla port by Friday evening.”