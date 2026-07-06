Special fund for North Bengal’s agri sector: Agribusiness entrepreneurs to get loans at 9pc interest

Bangladesh Bank has established a special refinancing fund worth Tk 30 billion (3,000 crore) aimed at developing agro-based special economic hubs in the northern region of the country.

This dedicated credit scheme has been launched primarily to generate rural employment by increasing agricultural production, introducing modern preservation systems, and developing the agro-processing industry across the districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

According to sources at Bangladesh Bank, borrowers accessing this fund will be charged an interest rate of 9 per cent, which is lower than current market lending rates. In turn, participating commercial banks can secure these funds from the central bank at a 4 per cent interest rate.