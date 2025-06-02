Opportunity to whiten black money through flat purchases continues

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday proposed to continue the opportunity to legalise undisclosed income — commonly referred to as black money — through investment in the real estate sector, including purchasing apartments or flats and constructing buildings.

Although the facility remains in place, the tax rates have been significantly increased compared to previous years, as announced in the FY2025–26 budget.

According to the proposal, the tax rates for whitening black money through real estate investments vary by location and property size. Key highlights include:

Tk 2,000 per square foot for buildings/apartments with a plinth area over 2,000 sq ft in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Motijheel, and Dilkusha areas of Dhaka.

Tk 1,800 per square foot for similar properties in Dhanmondi, DOHS, Mohakhali, Lalmatia, Uttara, Bashundhara, Cantonment, Siddheswari, Karwan Bazar, Banasree, Bijoynagar, Wari, Segunbagicha, Nikunja (Dhaka) and Panchlaish, Khulshi, Agrabad, Nasirabad (Chattogram).

Tk 1,500 and Tk 600 per square foot for buildings below 2,000 sq ft in these areas, respectively.

For other city corporation areas:

Tk 700 per sq ft (over 1,500 sq ft)

Tk 600 per sq ft (up to 1,500 sq ft)

