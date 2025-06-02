Dr Salehuddin starts unveiling Tk 7,90,000cr budget for FY26

Finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed has started placing a Tk 7,90,000 crore national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 which is 12.7 per cent of the GDP.

This is the country's 54th budget and the first of Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus led interim government.

Finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed has started unveiling the budget speech from 3:00 pm in a pre-recorded broadcast on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar.

Out of the total budget size, the operating cost and other expenditure have been estimated at Taka 5,60,000 crore while the Annual Development Programme (ADP) has been estimated at Taka 2,30,000 crore.