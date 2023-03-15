Avoid excessive buying to keep markets stable in Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi has urged people not to buy excessive amounts during Ramadan for the sake of keeping the markets stable, reports UNB.

The minister said that there is enough stock of essential goods to meet the demand during the holy month of Ramadan. Therefore, people should not worry and buy more goods, which will disrupt supply lines.

The commerce minister said this while addressing a press briefing in the conference room of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Tuesday evening. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) organised the press conference on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day-2023 on Wednesday.