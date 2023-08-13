Foreign trade: Import costs drop 16pc, what about dollar crunch?

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB), noted a slight improvement in the dollar crisis, but said the crisis still persists.

“We still cannot open letters of credit (LCs) as per the clients’ demand. The foreign trade cannot be done as easily as before. Foreign banks do not grant loans or limits for more than 6 months,” he said, adding they are trying to handle the crisis with export and remittance income.

Sarwar Hossain, spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said there is no shortage of products in the country despite the decrease in imports. There is no scope to launder money abroad through this channel as all the LCs are now being verified thoroughly. The supply of dollars to the banks as well as inter-bank transactions has risen, which indicates an eased up situation.