Merchants illegally offering cash-out services, 2m agents at risk

The “Bangla QR” code, introduced to make it easier for people to pay for purchases, has now become a convenient means of withdrawing cash.

Many sellers of goods and services, known as merchants, are allowing customers to withdraw cash through QR codes without actually purchasing any goods or services.

This is threatening the agent network or transaction ecosystem that mobile financial service (MFS) providers have built over the years. There are around 2 million MFS agents across the country.

MFS providers have used these agents to reach people in marginalised communities. However, since the introduction of QR-based transactions, the businesses of these agents have come under threat because merchants are providing illegal cash-out services.