Bangladesh–Saudi Arabia one-way, round-trip airfare for expats set at Tk 20,000, Tk 42,000

The government has taken a groundbreaking initiative to ensure affordable travel facilities for expatriate Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia.

Under this initiative, the one-way airfare on the Saudi Arabia–Bangladesh route has been fixed at only Tk 20,000, making it easier and more economical for migrant workers to visit their families, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing revealed it this morning.

About the initiative, Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said that under this special arrangement, a target has been set to sell 80,000 tickets in Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

“Through this initiative, expatriate workers will benefit directly, while the state-owned airline, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, is also expected to gain significant financial benefits,” he said.