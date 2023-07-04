Agrani Bank set to offer more loans to a defaulter

State-run Agrani Bank has taken an initiative to grant a Tk 200 million loan in favour of a spurious company owned by a defaulter. The company, Global Corporations, had earlier received nearly Tk 370 million in loans from the bank's Banani branch, while its new loan application now awaits approval from the board of directors.

According to Agrani Bank sources, the Banani branch provided the Tk 370 million loan to Global Corporations, located at Hamlet Tower on Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, without thoroughly verifying the necessary documents.

Salim Chowdhury, a defaulter, is the key beneficiary of the loan, while his wife Nahida Chowdhury was the main guarantor. The couple has a history of defaulting on their previous loans.