Remittance inflows rise 21.5pc by 15 April

Inflow of remittances witnessed a year-on-year growth of 21.5 per cent reaching US$1,788 million in the first 15 days of April, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued today, Thursday.

Last year, during the same period, the country's remittance inflow was $1,472 million.

During the July to 15 April 2026 of the current fiscal year, expatriates sent remittances of $27,996 million, which was $23,257 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.