Bangladesh could achieve 5.7pc annual growth through fiscal reforms: WB
Bangladesh could raise its annual economic growth to 5.7 per cent by boosting domestic revenue, rationalising subsidies, making public spending more efficient and reforming energy pricing, according to a latest World Bank report.
The report titled 'Bangladesh Public Finance Review, 2026' also said if fully implemented, reforms could raise revenue from 8 percent of GDP in FY2025 to 14.4 per cent by FY2035, compared with 10 per cent under limited reforms scenario.
Public spending could rise to 18 per cent of GDP, and the fiscal deficit would stay below 5 per cent throughout and fall to 3.6 per cent by FY2035, it added.
The report mentioned these reforms would build foundations for Bangladesh remain on inclusive growth path and create more and better jobs.
The World Bank’s report finds that low revenues, rising recurrent spending, and growing energy sector fiscal pressures are limiting development spending, particularly investments in human development and infrastructure.
The report also recommends more targeted subsidies, which will protect poor and vulnerable households.
Immediate and sequenced reforms to strengthen revenue mobilisation, improve the efficiency and allocation of public spending, address energy sector fiscal risks will create greater fiscal space for investment in infrastructure and human capital and help Bangladesh return to an inclusive growth path.
Fiscal reform must become a central pillar of the country's growth and jobs strategy, and it is essential to the government's goal of a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.
Key findings:
The economy is not generating enough jobs for its young and growing labour force.
Three in five working-age women are outside the labour force, and 84 per cent of workers are in informal jobs.
Slowing job creation reflects chronic government underinvestment in skills, infrastructure, and reliable energy, which have undermined private sector development
Revenue is very low. Taxes were 6.8 per cent of GDP in FY2025. Total revenue was 8 per cent, less than half the level of peer countries.
Public investment has been squeezed. Capital spending fell from 4.9 per cent of GDP in FY2022 to 2.8 per cent in FY2025. Education spending (1.5 per cent of GDP in FY2025) is well below that of peers.
Debt costs are rising. Interest payments rose from 1.5 per cent of GDP in FY2017 to an estimated 2.6 per cent in FY2026. Heavy borrowing from domestic banks is crowding out private credit.
Energy subsidies are a growing fiscal drain. Power and gas subsidies rose from 0.3 per cent of GDP in FY2018 to 1.5 per cent in FY2025. Recent global energy price spikes are expected to push them higher.
Reforms Needed for Enhancing Fiscal Space
Strengthen revenue governance and modernise tax administration. This means separating tax policy from tax administration, integrating digital systems and moving to a single taxpayer ID.
Streamline tax exemptions and reform VAT and trade taxes. Tax expenditures reached 6.9 per cent of GDP in FY2022, almost as much as total tax revenue.
Move to cost-reflective, rules-based energy pricing. Pair pricing reform with a stronger and more independent energy regulator.
Protect poor households while reforming energy pricing.
Targeted transfers, a stronger social registry and the Family Card platform would replace broad subsidies. Poverty headcount is estimated to have risen from 18.7 per cent in 2022 to 22.5 per cent in 2026. The report is clear that reform needs to improve the effectiveness of support, not reduce protection for vulnerable groups.
Invest more and spend better. Fiscal space created by reform could go to health, education, social protection and infrastructure, supported by better planning and budgeting.