Bangladesh could raise its annual economic growth to 5.7 per cent by boosting domestic revenue, rationalising subsidies, making public spending more efficient and reforming energy pricing, according to a latest World Bank report.

The report titled 'Bangladesh Public Finance Review, 2026' also said if fully implemented, reforms could raise revenue from 8 percent of GDP in FY2025 to 14.4 per cent by FY2035, compared with 10 per cent under limited reforms scenario.

Public spending could rise to 18 per cent of GDP, and the fiscal deficit would stay below 5 per cent throughout and fall to 3.6 per cent by FY2035, it added.

The report mentioned these reforms would build foundations for Bangladesh remain on inclusive growth path and create more and better jobs.

The World Bank’s report finds that low revenues, rising recurrent spending, and growing energy sector fiscal pressures are limiting development spending, particularly investments in human development and infrastructure.

The report also recommends more targeted subsidies, which will protect poor and vulnerable households.

Immediate and sequenced reforms to strengthen revenue mobilisation, improve the efficiency and allocation of public spending, address energy sector fiscal risks will create greater fiscal space for investment in infrastructure and human capital and help Bangladesh return to an inclusive growth path.

Fiscal reform must become a central pillar of the country's growth and jobs strategy, and it is essential to the government's goal of a trillion-dollar economy by 2034.