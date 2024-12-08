Rolls Royce now the most expensive car in the country, 8 imported in 6 months

You may spot the most luxurious car of the world Rolls Royce anytime in the upscale areas of the city now as commercial marketing of these lavish cars to Bangladesh has started. As many as eight Rolls Royce have been brought to the country by various conglomerates and car dealers within just six months.

These eight cars are now in the list of most expensive cars imported commercially to the country in the last two decades. All of these cars are Rolls Royce electric cars ‘Spectre’. The price of each of these cars is Tk 40-45 million. Before this, the most expensive car imported to the country was ‘Ferrari’.

British luxury carmaker Rolls Royce launched its first electric car last year. The company registered eight orders from Bangladesh after the launch. These cars, built in 2024, reached Bangladesh from April to October this year. Four of these cars came before the fall of Awami League and the remaining came after that.