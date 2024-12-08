Rolls Royce now the most expensive car in the country, 8 imported in 6 months
You may spot the most luxurious car of the world Rolls Royce anytime in the upscale areas of the city now as commercial marketing of these lavish cars to Bangladesh has started. As many as eight Rolls Royce have been brought to the country by various conglomerates and car dealers within just six months.
These eight cars are now in the list of most expensive cars imported commercially to the country in the last two decades. All of these cars are Rolls Royce electric cars ‘Spectre’. The price of each of these cars is Tk 40-45 million. Before this, the most expensive car imported to the country was ‘Ferrari’.
British luxury carmaker Rolls Royce launched its first electric car last year. The company registered eight orders from Bangladesh after the launch. These cars, built in 2024, reached Bangladesh from April to October this year. Four of these cars came before the fall of Awami League and the remaining came after that.
One of the main aspects of the elegance of Rolls Royce was that only money was not enough to buy it. The buyers needed to fulfil certain conditions to purchase it.
The British Company considered the buyers’ ability for the maintenance of the cars. However, the company has not imposed these conditions for the last one and a half decades. Now, anybody who has the money can buy a Rolls Royce.
That said, the import tariff for even the cheapest model of Rolls-Royce to Bangladesh would typically be between Tk 250-390 million. However, the cost is significantly lower for electric models. This has presented an attractive opportunity for affluent Bangladeshis, leading to an increase in the import of Rolls-Royce vehicles in the country.
Who purchased those Rolls Royce cars?
According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), these eight cars were purchased by the Bashundhara Multi Trading Limited, Fareast Spinning Industries Limited and Islam Nit Designs Limited, Priyanka Trading Limited, Continental Motors, Asian Imports Limited, A M Corporation and Four Wheels Motors.
The companies have purchased the cars for their own use. However, the car dealers imported the cars after getting bookings from the customers. Speaking to those dealers, this correspondent identified the buyers – BEXIMCO Group and the DBL Group.
DBL Group vice-chairman MA Rahim confirmed to Prothom Alo about purchasing a Rolls Royce car. A relevant source confirmed, the Rolls Royce car purchased by the BEXIMCO group was burnt to ashes following the regime change on 5 August
The Four Wheel Motors unloaded the last of these eight cars from the Chattogram port on 14 October. The import price of that car was 270,000 pounds. Chattogram Customs imposed an 89.32 per cent tariff on the car which is Tk 41.4 million. In all, the total cost stood at Tk 87.8 million. However, the tariff would be 826.60 per cent or Tk 383.5 million if it was not an electric car.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BRVIDA) president Habib Ullah said the engine of Rolls Royce run by gasoline is over 6,000cc and tax and duty on these cars are 8.25 times more than the import price. Since tax and duty are less on electric vehicles, buyers become interested in purchasing these cars. Letters of credit (LCs) for these luxurious vehicles were opened before the political changeover, but the number of buyers has dropped now, he added.
Rolls Royce in customs’ custody
While no Rolls-Royce vehicles have been imported commercially to Bangladesh until recently, several have arrived under diplomatic immunity and duty-free facilities.
According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for 2004-2023, the Dubai Aviation Corporation brought a 6,600cc Rolls-Royce in 2015, and the Saudi Arabian embassy in Dhaka imported another 6,749cc Rolls-Royce in 2020. However, the whereabouts of these two vehicles remain unknown.
Records from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate reveal that two Rolls-Royce vehicles have been seized in Bangladesh. In one case, a North Korean diplomat attempted to import a Rolls-Royce by submitting a false declaration.
The vehicle was valued at Tk 300 million, including Tk 220 million in taxes and duties. In 2015, a silver Rolls-Royce with a 6,600cc engine was also seized at the Custom House ICD (Inland Container Depot) in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
In 2022, a company from the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (EPZ) imported a Rolls-Royce under a duty-free facility, but the vehicle was seized by Customs after being moved before completing the clearance process.
Customs authorities subsequently ordered the vehicle owner to pay Tk 850 million—Tk 282.9 million in taxes and duties, and Tk 580 million in fines—to release the car. Lawsuits are ongoing, and both vehicles are currently in customs custody.
In total, 12 Rolls-Royce vehicles have been imported into Bangladesh to date.
Why Rolls-Royce is considered 'elite'
Importers said the Rolls-Royce brand is different from other premium car brands because of various uniqueness including beautiful design, interior and automatic wheels. Only limited editions of Rolls-Royce had been manufactured for a very long time. Along came the various conditions. For these reasons, Rolls-Royce is considered elite.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre, the carmaker's first electric vehicle, can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The Spectre is also known for its silent operation and its ability to be easily maneuvered in tight spaces.