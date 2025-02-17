Govt to pay dues of Beximco workers

The government will pay the dues of workers and employees of Beximco's laid-off companies, not through selling shares or assets, or by taking loans from banks.

Instead, the payment will be made through interest-free loans from the finance ministry and the labour and employment's central fund.

The dues will be paid before the start of the month of Ramadan. Sources at the finance ministry, the financial institutions division, and the labour and employment ministry confirmed this.

Last Wednesday, after the seventh meeting of the “Advisory Council on the Review of Labour and Business Situations in Beximco Industrial Park,” labour and employment adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain told reporters that the dues of workers from Beximco’s laid-off companies would be settled in February.

The financial arrangements are in place, and a final decision will be made at a meeting scheduled for 18 February.

Sources indicate that due to inadequate preparation, the advisory council meeting will not take place on Tuesday. It may be rescheduled for 25 or 26 February.

However, a decision was made last week. An advisory council meeting, consisting of senior officials from Bangladesh Bank, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, lending banks, and financial institutions, was held last Wednesday. The meeting assigned three secretaries to resolve the issue.