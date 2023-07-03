Export earnings increased by 6.67pc, target not met

After remittance, Bangladesh has ended the fiscal positively in terms of export earnings.

Products worth USD 55.56 billion were exported in the 2022-23 fiscal, which is 6.67 per cent more than the last year.

It is also the highest export revenue in the history of the country. The growth in export was 34.38 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal.

However, the export revenue target in the last fiscal was USD 58 billion. As such, the export revenue was 4.21 per cent or USD 2.44 billion less than the target.