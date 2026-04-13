Oil climbs above $102 as US plans Hormuz blockade

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, raising ⁠the stakes after marathon talks with Iran failed to reach a deal to end the war and jeopardising a fragile two-week ceasefire.

He added that the price of oil and gasoline may remain high through November's US midterm elections, a rare acknowledgement of the potential political fallout from his decision to attack Iran six weeks ago.

"The announced US blockade marks an admission that the ceasefire's central premise - at least as interpreted by the US – which was the reopening of the Strait, is untenable for now," Nordic bank SEB analyst Erik Meyersson said.