Govt to try to introduce single rate VAT system: NBR Chairman

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan on Monday said that the government would try to introduce single rate VAT (value added tax) system in the country in a bid to reduce the leakage in revenue collection.

“It’ll be better for us if we can go for a single rate VAT to reduce the leakage in revenue collection and it will also be very easy to administer. Definitely we’ll try for that,” he said.

The revenue board chief said this while addressing a press conference on the occasion of VAT Day 2024 at the conference room of the NBR in the capital.

The theme of this year’s VAT Day is “We all will pay VAT and take participation in development”.

Abdur Rahman said that NBR would try to scrap the VAT exemption gradually to improve the VAT collection. “But, it does not mean that this has to be done right now. We’ll do that in consultation with the stakeholders,” he said.