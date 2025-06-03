Govt employees likely to get special allowance instead of dearness allowance

Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has proposed increasing special incentives for the government employees while unveiling the national budget for 2025-26 financial year.

“I would like to mention that as no pay scale has been declared after 2015, I propose to increase special benefit for the government employees in the budget of FY2025-26,” the adviser said in his budget speech on Monday.

The issue of dearness allowance has been discussed for a long time. The finance adviser told the newspersons, “We’re actively considering the issue of dearness allowance and have given the responsibility to a committee. They are working on it now. The possibility of paying dearness allowance is fair, maybe it would take some time.”