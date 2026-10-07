Economy under growing pressure, reforms in 3 sectors urgently needed

Several pressures are building up in Bangladesh’s economy at the same time. Growth is slowing, investment and employment are weakening, and high inflation is reducing people’s real incomes.

Weaknesses in the banking sector, energy shortages and a revenue shortfall are adding further risks to the economy.

The World Bank presented this assessment in the October edition of its Bangladesh Development Update, released yesterday, Tuesday. It identified weaknesses in the banking sector as one of the major risks to the economy.

The World Bank has forecast that GDP growth could fall to 3.4 per cent in the current fiscal year. Private-sector credit growth has dropped to its lowest level in 33 years.

Gas and electricity shortages are disrupting production at industrial plants; some have reduced working hours, while others have laid off workers. At the same time, poverty has increased amid high inflation and weak employment. The World Bank said around 2.1 million people fell below the poverty line in the last fiscal year.

Government revenue is also failing to keep pace with expenditure. As a result, reliance on bank financing is increasing, along with pressure from subsidies and interest payments.