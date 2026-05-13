A mysterious visit by S Alam to Islami Bank

An unusual silence hung over the headquarters of the Islami Bank from early that morning. Senior officials had been instructed the previous day to report to work by 9:30 am in formal office attire, and warned that no photographs were to be taken.

One by one, the bank’s CCTV cameras were shut down. Security measures were strengthened several-fold. Inside the bank, rumours circulated that “he” was coming.

Shortly before midday, a convoy of black vehicles stopped outside Islami Bank’s head office in Motijheel. He stepped out of one of the vehicles, accompanied by his two sons, son-in-law and close aides. Since taking control of the bank in 2017, this was one of the rare occasions on which Saiful Alam Masud personally visited the institution.