$68b laundered from Bangladesh in 10 Years under guise of trade

Over the past 10 years, an amount equivalent to $68.3 billion has been laundered out of Bangladesh under the guise of trade.

At the current exchange rate (assuming Tk 122 per dollar), this exceeds Tk 8.33 trillion. On average, more than $6.83 billion has been siphoned off each year.

On 26 March, the US-based international organisation Global Financial Integrity (GFI) published a report on trade-based money laundering from developing countries in Asia.