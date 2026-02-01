Interim govt to sign tariff agreement with US 3 days before election

Although the two countries reached an understanding last August regarding the 20 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed on Bangladesh, a formal agreement was not signed at that time. That agreement is now set to be finalised and signed in Washington, DC.

To conclude the agreement with the US, commerce adviser Sk Bashir Uddin and commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman will depart Dhaka on 5 February.

They will first travel to Japan. On 6 February, the Bangladesh–Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (BJEPA) will be signed in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

From there, they will proceed to Washington. Officials at the Ministry of Commerce confirmed this information to the media today, Sunday.