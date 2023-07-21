Russia’s Sberbank may open branch in Bangladesh

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank has been exploring the possibility of providing banking services for clients working with companies in Bangladesh.
Sberbank has already held two rounds of talks with the Bangladesh Bank about opening a branch here, reports news agency Reuters quoting a Bangladesh media.
“Sberbank is exploring all possibilities and formats for providing banking services at the request of Russian clients doing business with companies in Bangladesh,” Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of Sberbank’s executive board said.
Like many Russian companies, Sberbank, which was targeted with sweeping Western sanctions soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has been looking towards Asia, where few countries have joined in with sanctions against Moscow, as it looks to find new trading partners, the Reuters report added.