Cook of S Alam's PS has huge pre-poll bank account transactions

The face behind the bank account that experienced abnormally massivetransactions before the last national election has eventually been identified. He is Mostak Miya, a cook of Akij Uddin, who is the personal secretary to S Alam Group chairman Saiful Alam.

The account was opened in the Union Bank around a year before the election. Apart from cash deposits, the bank also issued substantial loans against it.

A total of Tk 720 million was withdrawn from the account immediately before the 12th parliamentary elections. With no further transactions, the account was closed on 20 August this year, following the shift in power.

Mostak Traders opened the account in the Banani branch of the Union Bank on 15 November, 2022. But the business entity could not be reached following the address mentioned in the account documents.

However, the national identity card which was used to open the account belongs to the cook of Akij Uddin, personal secretary of S Alam Group owner Saiful Alam and also former deputy managing director of Islami Bank. Chef Mostak Miya is from Patiya in Chattogram.