10m TCB family cards being transformed into smart cards: Commerce Minister

He informed the media that the piloting of transforming the family cards into smart cards has been completed at Dhaka North City Corporation, Barishal City Corporation and Narayanganj City Corporation.

Tipu Munshi also said that all the hand-made cards would be transformed into smart cards. “The work in this regard is going on while once the work for preparing smart cards is completed, it would be possible to remove all kinds of discrepancies and it would also be possible to deliver the items to low-income people with ease and comfort.”

He also observed that the price of essential items especially food items has risen globally due to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war which has also put an impact on the local markets. “But, to give some relief to the low-income people under such situation, the TCB has been providing essential items to them at subsidised rates.”