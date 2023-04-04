10m TCB family cards being transformed into smart cards: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that 10 million family cards provided by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) are being transformed into smart cards to reach essential items to low-income group people at their affordable costs, reports news agency BSS.
The commerce minister said this while inaugurating the operations of 2nd phase of selling of TCB essential items among the TCB family card holders in Uttara area in the capital as chief guest on Monday.
He informed the media that the piloting of transforming the family cards into smart cards has been completed at Dhaka North City Corporation, Barishal City Corporation and Narayanganj City Corporation.
Tipu Munshi also said that all the hand-made cards would be transformed into smart cards. “The work in this regard is going on while once the work for preparing smart cards is completed, it would be possible to remove all kinds of discrepancies and it would also be possible to deliver the items to low-income people with ease and comfort.”
He also observed that the price of essential items especially food items has risen globally due to the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war which has also put an impact on the local markets. “But, to give some relief to the low-income people under such situation, the TCB has been providing essential items to them at subsidised rates.”
The commerce minister also said although some 10 million families are being provided essentials one a month under the family card, but essentials are being provided to them twice centring the holy month of Ramadan. Such operations under the 2nd phase would continue till 15 April, he added.
Each of the family card holders is eligible to receive 2 litres of soybean oil at Taka 110 per litre, 2 KGs of sugar at Taka 55 per KG, 2 KGs of lentil at Taka 65 per KG and 2 KGs of chickpeas at Taka 50 per KG.
Answering to a question, Tipu Munshi said that there is sufficient stock of all kinds of essential items and there is no scope for any crisis.
He said that the Ministry of Commerce is not responsible for looking after the prices of all kinds of commodities as poultry chicken, beef, fish; eggs are not related to the Ministry of Commerce. “Despite this, we’re discharging our duties sincerely in coordination with the concerned ministries and agencies so that the price of essentials remains under control.”
Responding to another question, the commerce minister said that warehouses of the commodities are being set up to increase the capacity of TCB. He also inaugurated a warehouse of TCB in the capital’s Uttara area.