Bangladesh in 'red' category of food inflation — what lies ahead amid the Middle East crisis

Bangladesh is unable to exit the ''red'' category, which is at risk of food inflation for almost three years.

Although overall inflation decreased somewhat due to various interim government initiatives, food inflation has increased again over the last five months.

A recently published World Bank report highlighted Bangladesh's ''red'' status.

This report was prepared by updating the food security situation of various countries around the world until November last year. However, after November last year, the food inflation situation in Bangladesh worsened further.

The World Bank publishes this food security report by considering 10 to 12 months of food inflation data. Bangladesh has been on the red list for the last 10 months.

This means that the risk of food insecurity in Bangladesh is not decreasing and could increase further due to the Middle East crisis.