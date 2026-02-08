Inflation rises to 8.58pc in Jan, putting further pressure on the middle class

Inflation has increased for three consecutive months as in January of this year, the overall inflation rate rose to 8.58 per cent.

Inflation had also risen in December and November.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday released the inflation data for the month of January.

In December, the overall inflation rate was 8.49 per cent. Prior to that, in November, inflation had increased to 8.29 per cent.

As a result, the pressure on middle-income and low-income people has intensified.

On the other hand, after the election, the new government will face an inflation rate of over 8.5 per cent, which experts believe will pose a significant challenge to reduce.

According to BBS calculations, food inflation in January was 8.29 per cent, while non-food inflation was 8.81 per cent. Food inflation has increased for four consecutive months.