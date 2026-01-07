Bangladeshi exports to India drop due to restrictions

The restrictions imposed by India have begun to have a negative impact on the export of Bangladeshi products to the country.

In the first five months of the current fiscal year (July–November), exports of Bangladeshi goods to the Indian market fell by more than 6.5 per cent.

During this period, exports of Bangladesh’s top three products to India—ready-made garments, processed food products, and jute and jute-based products—declined.

This year, India imposed restrictions on the export of Bangladeshi goods through land ports in three phases.

Although exports of Bangladeshi products to India increased for two to three months following the restrictions, they began to decline in September.